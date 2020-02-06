Jessica Simpson turned down The Notebook because they ‘wouldn’t budge’ on sex scene
- Jessica Rapana
- Published
In her new memoir Open Book, Jessica Simpson says she turned down the part of Allie Hamilton in The Notebook because ‘they wouldn’t budge’ on taking out the sex scene.
It goes without saying that one of the reasons The Notebook is still held up as one of the greatest romantic films of our time has a lot to do with the on-screen chemistry Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.
That kiss! That kiss has more sexual tension than some romcoms have in their entirety. That kiss has given a lot of millennial women false expectations.
I guess what I’m trying to say here is The Notebook would not have been the same film without Gosling and McAdams and that kiss.
Which is why Jessica Simpson’s recent revelation – that it was nearly her leaping into Gosling’s arms and snogging him senseless in the pouring rain – is so unsettling.
In her new memoir, Open Book, the singer reveals she was up for the part of Allie Hamilton but turned it down “because they wouldn’t budge on taking out the sex scene,” according to the New York Post.
However, she writes, it was only later that she learned Gosling had been cast – a shame, given he was Simpson’s first crush after they auditioned for The Mickey Mouse Club together as children.
“I was in love…” Simpson recalls, on meeting Gosling at the age of 12. “Before anybody knew how hot Ryan Gosling was going to become, I had a vision.”
The irony doesn’t stop there, however. After turning down the part, Simpson reveals the film also happened to be playing on the flight after she had broken up with her ex-husband Nick Lachey.
“The statement [about the breakup] went out while I was in the air, but nobody on the plane knew a thing, except that Jessica Simpson was sobbing in first class,” she says.
“They announced that the movie we all had to watch was The Notebook. Oh god, I thought. The most romantic movie in the world, and I was leaving Nick.”
Image: Getty