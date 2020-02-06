It goes without saying that one of the reasons The Notebook is still held up as one of the greatest romantic films of our time has a lot to do with the on-screen chemistry Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

That kiss! That kiss has more sexual tension than some romcoms have in their entirety. That kiss has given a lot of millennial women false expectations.

I guess what I’m trying to say here is The Notebook would not have been the same film without Gosling and McAdams and that kiss.