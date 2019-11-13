Life

Jessie and Lennie Ware are releasing a Table Manners cookbook to accompany their podcast

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Tables Manners with Jessie Ware cookbook.

From sausage and bean casserole to a drunken crouton and kale salad, Jessie and Lennie Ware’s Table Manners cookbook will feature recipes they have served to their guests over the episodes.

Eight seasons, 66 episodes and plenty of dishes later, Jessie and Lennie Ware are taking their highly successful podcast Table Manners to the next step.

Thanks to Jessie’s mum’s culinary skills, the pair have made a name for themselves for serving up simple, tasty food to their esteemed guests from the worlds of politics, music and culture. And now, with their new book, they’re sharing their tasty secrets – and we can’t wait.

Taking to Twitter to announce the news, Jessie said the pair were “thrilled” to share the book with their listeners.

“After two years of hearing your pleas and over a year of writing (and arguing) we are thrilled to announce our cookbook!” she wrote above a picture of the pair posing excitedly with it. “This book is filled with cherished recipes – many of which have been featured on the podcast.”

From the sausage and bean casserole the pair served to Ed Sheeran to the drunken crouton and kale salad they fed Yotam Ottolenghi, Tables Manners: The Cookbook is set to be full of delicious, simple recipes to prepare and enjoy. While some of the recipes have been served on the podcast, others will be brand new creations straight from the kitchen of chef extraordinaire Lennie Ware.

In true Table Manners fashion, the book will be split into seven sections: Effortless, A Bit More Effort, Summertime, Desserts and Baking, Chrismukkah (a combination of Christmas, Hanukkah and other celebrations) and Jewish Food. 

You may also like

10 celebrity podcasts you should listen to right now

“Cooking through Table Manners is like having Jessie and Lennie at the table with you: brash, funny and full of opinions,” reads the book’s description. “These delicious, easy dishes are designed for real people with busy and sometimes chaotic lives with the ultimate goal of everyone eating together so fun can be had and unfiltered chat can flourish.”

The book is available to pre-order now, and will be released on 5 March 2020.

Want must-binge culture tips and chic interiors hacks? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Staying In email

Image: Courtesy of Ebury Publishing

Topics

Share this article

Author

Lauren Geall

Recommended by Lauren Geall

People

Jessie Ware explains why she dreams of being an effortless host

From her thoughts on the meaning of life to her greatest fear, what will the singer make of our existential questions?

Posted by
Emma Ledger
Published
Food

13 vegan cookbooks to read if you are going plant-based

All you need to know, right here.

Posted by
Alessia Armenise
Published
Food

Recipes from Yotam Ottolenghi’s new cookbook

From courgette fritters to celeriac purée

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
Life

Dawn O’Porter’s new podcast is going to be an essential listen

And 9 other celebrity podcasts you will become obsessed with.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Careers

Attention, foodies – this woman makes hundreds of pies a day for a living

Nokx Majozi is currently developing a mac ’n’ cheese pie. Drool...

Posted by
Hannah Keegan
Published
Stylist Daily