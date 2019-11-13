Eight seasons, 66 episodes and plenty of dishes later, Jessie and Lennie Ware are taking their highly successful podcast Table Manners to the next step.

Thanks to Jessie’s mum’s culinary skills, the pair have made a name for themselves for serving up simple, tasty food to their esteemed guests from the worlds of politics, music and culture. And now, with their new book, they’re sharing their tasty secrets – and we can’t wait.

Taking to Twitter to announce the news, Jessie said the pair were “thrilled” to share the book with their listeners.

“After two years of hearing your pleas and over a year of writing (and arguing) we are thrilled to announce our cookbook!” she wrote above a picture of the pair posing excitedly with it. “This book is filled with cherished recipes – many of which have been featured on the podcast.”