From sausage and bean casserole to a drunken crouton and kale salad, Jessie and Lennie Ware’s Table Manners cookbook will feature recipes they have served to their guests over the episodes.
Eight seasons, 66 episodes and plenty of dishes later, Jessie and Lennie Ware are taking their highly successful podcast Table Manners to the next step.
Thanks to Jessie’s mum’s culinary skills, the pair have made a name for themselves for serving up simple, tasty food to their esteemed guests from the worlds of politics, music and culture. And now, with their new book, they’re sharing their tasty secrets – and we can’t wait.
Taking to Twitter to announce the news, Jessie said the pair were “thrilled” to share the book with their listeners.
“After two years of hearing your pleas and over a year of writing (and arguing) we are thrilled to announce our cookbook!” she wrote above a picture of the pair posing excitedly with it. “This book is filled with cherished recipes – many of which have been featured on the podcast.”
From the sausage and bean casserole the pair served to Ed Sheeran to the drunken crouton and kale salad they fed Yotam Ottolenghi, Tables Manners: The Cookbook is set to be full of delicious, simple recipes to prepare and enjoy. While some of the recipes have been served on the podcast, others will be brand new creations straight from the kitchen of chef extraordinaire Lennie Ware.
In true Table Manners fashion, the book will be split into seven sections: Effortless, A Bit More Effort, Summertime, Desserts and Baking, Chrismukkah (a combination of Christmas, Hanukkah and other celebrations) and Jewish Food.
“Cooking through Table Manners is like having Jessie and Lennie at the table with you: brash, funny and full of opinions,” reads the book’s description. “These delicious, easy dishes are designed for real people with busy and sometimes chaotic lives with the ultimate goal of everyone eating together so fun can be had and unfiltered chat can flourish.”
The book is available to pre-order now, and will be released on 5 March 2020.
