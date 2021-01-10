Jigsaw puzzles are the latest retro hobby keeping us busy during lockdown – here are 11 of the best puzzles for adults to shop now.
If you thought jigsaw puzzles were a hobby strictly reserved for children and retired adults, you’d be mistaken.
Gone are the days when puzzles were limited to Disney princesses and watercolour paintings of the countryside – nowadays, there are thousands of on-trend patterns and prints to choose from, from inspirational quotes to illustrations from our favourite artists.
With the UK back in lockdown, there’s never been a better time to pick up this retro hobby. Not only is it a great way to pass the time while you’re stuck indoors, but the methodical nature of puzzle-solving makes it a great way to practice mindfulness and distract yourself from any feelings of stress and anxiety you might be experiencing because of the pandemic.
With this in mind, we’ve put together this edit of the coolest adult jigsaw puzzles available to buy now to get you started, from 500-piece beginners puzzles to the more challenging ones with 1000-pieces+.
Whether you’re a complete beginner or a seasoned professional, there’s something for everyone on this list – happy browsing!
Galison Herstory Museum 1000pc Puzzle
Get to know some of the most iconic women in history with this feminist puzzle from Galison.
Featuring a beautiful illustration from Ana San Jose with frames gilded by gold foil, the box comes with a key to help you identify all of the incredible women depicted in the scene.
Jonathan Adler 750pc Rainbow Puzzle
Jonathan Adler is known for his standout, colourful designs, and this luxury puzzle is no exception.
Packaged in a chic storage box and adorned with bold colours, tackling this puzzle is the perfect way to brighten a dark lockdown evening.
Prints In Pieces Flow With It 500pc Puzzle
Each of Prints In Pieces puzzles feature an illustration from a different independent artist, so you can display the completed product as a piece of art once you’re done.
We love the relaxing vibe of this yoga-themed print from artist Yani Putri.
Emma J Shipley Zambezi 1000pc Puzzle
Not only is this limited-edition puzzle from Emma J Shipley beautiful to look at, but its dark colours and mesmerising details are sure to give any potential solver a challenge.
Made from sustainable materials and printed here in the UK, this puzzle would also make the perfect gift for friends and family celebrating birthdays during lockdown.
Anthropologie Gradient 100pc Puzzle
It may only be 100 pieces, but this deceptively simple puzzle from Anthropologie may take longer than you expect because of its lack of identifying details.
If you’re unsure whether puzzles are the hobby for you, this puzzle would provide a perfect first step.
Jiggy Portrait 091 800pc Puzzle
The price point on this puzzle from uber-cool brand Jiggy may seem pretty high but wait until you hear what’s included.
Not only does the box contain an 800pc puzzle featuring a mesmerising design by Jamaican designer Natasha Cunningham, but it also comes with a tube of puzzle glue and a straight-edge tool to spread the glue, so you can seal the puzzle and display it as a piece of art once you’re finished.
Pieces Of The Puzzle Lucy In The Sky 1000pc Puzzle
This contemporary surrealist print puzzle from Pieces Of The Puzzle is giving us some seriously relaxing vibes.
Designed to help you get away from the stress of work and enjoy a digital detox, this puzzle is the perfect escape for people looking for a new way to unwind.
Shop Pieces Of The Puzzle Lucy In The Sky Puzzle at Not On The High Street, £35
Print Club London x Luckies Courage Is Within 500pc Puzzle
Designed by Luckies in collaboration with Print Club London and artist Jacqueline Colley, this 500 piece puzzle is high on our wish list.
We love the contrasting colours and bold typeface which make this print so eye-catching.
Piecework Champagne Problems 500pc Puzzle
As one of the first brands to make ‘nice looking’ puzzles, we couldn’t conclude this round-up without featuring something from Piecework.
Created with relaxation in mind, each of Piecework’s puzzles are designed to help you slow down and switch off – great for when you’re feeling frazzled after a day of working from home.
Shop Piecework Champagne Problems Puzzle at Fortnum & Mason, £45
Rest In Pieces Pantone Colour Palette 1000pc Puzzle
If you’re looking for a challenge, then this Pantone colour palette puzzle from Rest In Pieces is the one for you.
With its vibrant hi-res imagery and unusual round shape, this puzzle is sure to keep you entertained for hours on end.
Shop Pantone Colour Palette Puzzle at Rest In Pieces, £19.99 (was £29.99)
Typo Flower Power 1000pc Puzzle
Not ready to splash lots of cash on a super-fancy puzzle? This ‘flower power’ one from stationery brand Typo is not only affordable, but it’s also pretty cute.
Plus, if you don’t fancy this design, Typo have a whole range of 1000pc puzzles waiting for you to peruse.
