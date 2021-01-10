If you thought jigsaw puzzles were a hobby strictly reserved for children and retired adults, you’d be mistaken.

Gone are the days when puzzles were limited to Disney princesses and watercolour paintings of the countryside – nowadays, there are thousands of on-trend patterns and prints to choose from, from inspirational quotes to illustrations from our favourite artists.

With the UK back in lockdown, there’s never been a better time to pick up this retro hobby. Not only is it a great way to pass the time while you’re stuck indoors, but the methodical nature of puzzle-solving makes it a great way to practice mindfulness and distract yourself from any feelings of stress and anxiety you might be experiencing because of the pandemic.