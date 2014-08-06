JK Rowling comforts teen shooting survivor with 'Dumbledore' letter

Cassidy, left, pictured with her mother Katie, 34, father Stephen, 39, and siblings Emily, nine, Rebecca, seven, four-year-old Zach and Bryan, 14

Just three days after the murders of her parents and four younger siblings, the brave youngster addressed a memorial for her family, quoting from Harry Potter's Hogwarts' headmaster Albus Dumbledore.

"Happiness can be found even in the darkest times if one only remembers to turn on the light," she told mourners. "I know that my mom, dad, Bryan, Emily, Becca, and Zach are in a much better place and that I'll be able to see them again one day. Stay strong."