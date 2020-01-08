Joaquin Phoenix’s tuxedo debate proves that sustainable red carpet fashion is a female burden

The Golden Globes 2020 marked the start of this year’s awards season, which will no-doubt involve a rotation of glitzy parties, emotional speeches and extravagant red carpet outfits.

As the world becomes more conscious about the climate crisis, the event took a sustainable steps by setting an all-vegan menu. Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which runs the awards, also said it will reuse the red carpet and any plastic used at the ceremony.