John Lewis Christmas advert: viral Twitter thread reveals which soundtrack you’d be
- Megan Murray
The John Lewis Christmas advert soundtrack has now become a game that can be played by all, thanks to one Twitter user’s brilliant thread.
It’s been the talk of the Stylist office – and we imagine – work places all over the UK: the impact of the Christmas John Lewis advert.
Every year we can’t wait to see what the brand has come up with and after crowding around one person’s desk to watch it unison debates will inevitably unfold over which advert has been the best, from the Moz the Monster to Monty the Penguin.
John Lewis’ efforts have sparked a trickle effect on many of the other department stores and big brands, who for years now have also elevated their Christmas adverts to short film-like level productions, each one including a perfectly picked, usually exclusively recorded, soundtrack.
Because, let’s face it, the music is really part of the magic, isn’t it? In 2013’s Bear and the Hare Lily Allen enchanted us with an acoustic version of Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know, which felt like a stand out music moment. Last year’s advert was, of course, all about the music, being based around the life of legendary Elton John. And this year sees Excitable Edgar scorch snowmen as Dan Smith belts out a new version of REO Speedwagon’s Can’t Fight This Feeling in the background – a tune which, incidentally, Stylist staff have been humming non-stop for the last week.
So, it’s no surprise that a tweet which hilariously reveals what soundtrack you would be given if you were a John Lewis advert has gone viral. And we have to admit, it’s a game that has captured our imaginations in a big way
Writer Alice Tew started the thread, poking fun at how many of John Lewis’ Christmas adverts include modern acoustic covers of older songs, writing: “Find out what John Lewis ad soundtrack you’d be by taking the song that was number 1 on your 8th birthday and adding it to the artist who was number one on your birthday in 2017. Mine is Tragedy (Steps version) by Ed Sheeran.”
The responses have come in thick and fast, and there’s some comedy gold among them.
One Twitter user replied with what would be an innovative pairing: “Hit Me Baby One More Time by Stormzy.”
To which another Twitter user replied: “I think we have a winner here.”
A second person wrote: “Mambo Number 5 (Bob the Builder version) by Taylor Swift which to be honest, I’d love to hear.”
While another came up with an unexpected collaboration: “Crazy frog covered by Ella Henderson. 10/10.”
We’re inclined to agree with the social media user who tweeted: “Fairground (originally by Simply Red) covered by Sam Smith which weirdly, I can see that being the actual advert…”
The thread has had over 4,000 replies, so there’s plenty more inspiration in there if ever John Lewis were looking for it. Personally, we’ll be busy playing this in the office with a generous helping of mince pies.
Images: John Lewis