It’s been the talk of the Stylist office – and we imagine – work places all over the UK: the impact of the Christmas John Lewis advert.

Every year we can’t wait to see what the brand has come up with and after crowding around one person’s desk to watch it unison debates will inevitably unfold over which advert has been the best, from the Moz the Monster to Monty the Penguin.

John Lewis’ efforts have sparked a trickle effect on many of the other department stores and big brands, who for years now have also elevated their Christmas adverts to short film-like level productions, each one including a perfectly picked, usually exclusively recorded, soundtrack.