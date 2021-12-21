What is Christmas without traditions? Some are passed down through generations, while others are fun rituals forged throughout our lives. Whether they involve matching pyjamas, leaving decorating until the 24th or not giving presents at all, whatever form they take, they bring us comfort when we need it most.

And boy, do we need it now.

It’s undeniable that Christmas 2021 doesn’t seem to be turning out like we’d hoped. With rising Covid-19 cases and unclear guidance from the government, the December blues feel like they’re hitting harder than ever. To combat them, we’re craving cosiness, simplicity and a magical touch of festive spirit, however we can get it.