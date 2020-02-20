Judges are being called out for dismissing rape claims in a powerful letter

The Victoria Derbyshire Show has reported that 130 women’s rights groups and lawyers have co-signed a letter urging for family court cases to be reviewed.

The ways judges deal with rape and abuse in family cases is “outdated” and they need to be trained on “the meaning of consent”, according to the letter.

It comes after a case showed a judge dismissing a woman’s claim that she had been raped, because she had done “nothing physically” to stop the alleged rapist.

It focused on a woman who objected to her former partner from spending time with their son because she said the man had been controlling and had raped her.