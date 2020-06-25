Dame Judi Dench says theatres won’t reopen in her lifetime – and the reality is heartbreaking

Dench went on to explain why she loves working in the theatre because “no night is never the same”. According to the actor, the excitement is “unsurpassable” to any other form of art.

“I can’t imagine Britain without its arts heritage,” she continued. “If the theatres now become dark, I don’t know when we’re going to get them back. We do need a big injection, I’m afraid. And I hope at some point we’re going to get it.

“You can’t run a theatre, for instance, with people sitting six seats apart. You can’t run a theatre if it’s quarter full. It doesn’t just affect the public it affects all of us: the crew, the people who make wigs, the people who dress us…

“None of us have any security or knowledge of when it will come back.”