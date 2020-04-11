This Finnish word for getting drunk home alone in your underwear is perfect for right now

For those of us on the gentler end of lockdown, it may be hard to remember a time when we weren’t gently sozzled while dressed in our go-to pair of hardworn PJs.

DIY cocktails, video calls and a mightily relaxed approach to personal grooming seems to be the way of things right now for us lucky lot who do not have to leave our sofa all that much.

And, all things considered, it could be an awful lot worse.