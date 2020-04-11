This Finnish word for getting drunk home alone in your underwear is perfect for right now
- Anna Brech
The niche term “Kalsarikännit” has found a new relevance for the stay-at-home times we live in.
For those of us on the gentler end of lockdown, it may be hard to remember a time when we weren’t gently sozzled while dressed in our go-to pair of hardworn PJs.
DIY cocktails, video calls and a mightily relaxed approach to personal grooming seems to be the way of things right now for us lucky lot who do not have to leave our sofa all that much.
And, all things considered, it could be an awful lot worse.
Happily, it turns out that there is actually a word for what is fast becoming a national past-time.
“Kalsarikännit” is the Finnish term for “the feeling when you are going to get drunk home alone in your underwear – with no intention of going out”.
Sounds familiar, non?
Pronounced “karl-zar-ee-can-ee”, this intriguing concept actually surfaced a few years ago, but it couldn’t be more pertinent to our so-called lives on lockdown.
It even has its own emoji and everything. Those Finns know how to do things right.
Because of its on-point zeitgeist appeal, kalsarikännit has been doing the rounds on social media in recent days (fuelled by a piece in the New York Times), with many heaping praise on this timeless art form.
Unsurprisingly, the word has reached a whole new level of appreciation in a coronavirus era.
Not only is the concept of kalsarikännit a nice validation of the life stage many of us find ourselves in right now, it also transforms what is basically slobbing about into a lifestyle choice – an aspiration, even.
There’s so much bad news going on at the moment, we may as well seize on the small pleasures while we can.
And if that means knocking back a homemade Negroni al sofa while dressed in an eight-year-old pair of M&S boxer shorts – well, we’ll cheers to that. Who’s with us?
