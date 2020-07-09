On Monday 6 July, news broke that Kasabian’s lead vocalist Tom Meighan had left the band because of “personal issues” that had affected his behaviour.

“Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent,” read a statement posted on Kasabian’s official Twitter page. “Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies getting his life back on track.”

Unsurprisingly, the post quickly attracted the attention of Kasabian’s fans, many of whom offered messages of praise, sympathy and support to the singer for putting his wellbeing first. The ambiguous nature of the post was what made the announcement so concerning to so many – especially as Meighan has spoken publicly about struggling with his mental health in the past.