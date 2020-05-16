“I think it needs to be on the curriculum,” the Canadian comedian tells the Castaway podcast. “I think girls need to know that you can have this secret silent miscarriage.

“I mean, because I’m 36, I thought I was very well-versed on women’s issues and I genuinely didn’t know that a miscarriage could happen in this way.”

Ryan and her partner Bobby Kootstra miscarried in February, 10 weeks into her pregnancy.

“It can be a very lonely experience,” she says. “I felt embarrassed and shameful. Not that I had the loss but I felt embarrassed for getting excited before the loss.

“I felt all these things, and I looked for stories [of people who suffered in a similar way] and I really couldn’t find many of them.”