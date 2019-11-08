Baby, It’s Cold Outside is a song about a man refusing to let a woman go home. In fact, he spends the whole song pressuring her to spend the night with him. At one point, after repeatedly saying no, the female lyrics even ask: “Hey, what’s in this drink?”. For many people, this suggests that the male singer has “slipped something” into her glass.

The song was originally written by Frank Loesser in 1944, and won an Oscar for best original song in the 1949 film Neptune’s Daughter. Worryingly, the original score even lists the man’s part as ‘Wolf’ and the woman’s part as ‘Mouse,’ confirming the weird predator/prey dynamic.

Over recent years, since 2017’s #MeToo movement, the controversial song has caused listeners to complain to radio stations for playing it. So, what does that mean for the song this Christmas?