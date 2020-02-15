Killing Eve season 3: Jodie Comer has shared first-look photos and the release date is confirmed
- Hollie Richardson
We’ve been given the gift of first-look Killing Eve season three photos, and they’re a reminder of just how brilliantly disturbing this show is. Here’s everything we know about the new season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s creation so far.
Ever since the BBC teased us with a teeny-tiny trailer in January, Killing Eve fans have been impatiently waiting for a first proper look at season three. Just to quickly recap: season two ended on a cliffhanger, with Villanelle (Jodie Comer) leaving Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) for dead.
Since then, the show has won multiple awards, attracted critical acclaim around the world and been commissioned for two more seasons (hurrah!). So something tells us that the dramatic final scene wasn’t the last we’re going to see of Eve.
Now, Comer has shared first-look photos of the season – and we’re actually a little bit terrified.
Villanelle is known for her flamboyant wardrobe (we all know and love that pink tulle dress) and her multiple disguises (remember the murderous little piggy in Amsterdam, anyone?). And it looks like Comer is continue to have fun with the makeup and wardrobe departments. The actor uploaded a before and after shot of filming, which showed her wearing a creepy clown disguise. She then pointed fans in the right direction to get more photos and another teaser trailer.
She wrote: “Early makeup call for this clown. Before and after pics from shooting @killingeve season 3. I’ll let you decide which is which. Head over to our page for all the latest info on our new season, coming to you soon.”
Of course, we couldn’t click onto to the Killing Eve Instagram quick enough…
Alongside a full shot of Comer wearing the clown outfit, we can see that Eve is alive and well… chopping up meat in a kitchen. We also see the return of Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens and Kim Bodnia as Konstantin. All of our favourites are back and it’s going to be just as gripping and darkly hilarious as ever.
When is Killing Eve season three out?
The teaser clip, which was shared as a treat on Valentine’s Day, also confirms the season’s release date. Expect to tune in on 26 April 2020, which is only two months away.
Although Waller-Bridge has passed the Killing Eve writing duties to Emerald Fennell, she has recently talked about wanting to write herself into the series. “I was like, I am going to write myself a part so that I can be murdered by Jodie,” she explained.
Was it just a joke? We’ll have to wait and see. But if she does make an appearance, it will be the best Killing Eve season yet, and that is really saying something.
