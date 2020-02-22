A fourth season has been confirmed, and details about its creation are already being shared. The lead writer of the fourth instalment of the show will be Laura Neal, who has previously worked on Sex Education and Secret Diary of a Call Girl.

Speaking about the new addition to the Killing Eve team, Sarah Barnett, President, AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios said: “Killing Eve smashes television tropes in every way, both on the screen and behind it. We have a remarkable squad of ferociously smart women writers passing the baton to each other on this show, aligned around a coherent vision but bringing it to life with their own specific sparkle and brilliance.

“Laura Neal is the latest incredible leader of the pack on Killing Eve.”