Killing Eve season 4’s new lead writer is giving us a “pitch-black riot”, and we cannot wait
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Continuing its championing of brilliant female writers, Killing Eve season four’s lead writer will be Sex Education alumni Laura Neal. Here’s everything we know so far.
Last week, we confirmed that the third season of Killing Eve will be coming to our screens on 26 April 2020. The announcement was made alongside first-look photos shared by Jodie Comer, who of course plays flawed-yet-fabulous assassin Villanelle. It’s exciting news for Phoebe Waller-Bridge fans (that’s all of us, right?), who created and wrote the first season of the killer series.
And it isn’t the only good Killing Eve update.
A fourth season has been confirmed, and details about its creation are already being shared. The lead writer of the fourth instalment of the show will be Laura Neal, who has previously worked on Sex Education and Secret Diary of a Call Girl.
Speaking about the new addition to the Killing Eve team, Sarah Barnett, President, AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios said: “Killing Eve smashes television tropes in every way, both on the screen and behind it. We have a remarkable squad of ferociously smart women writers passing the baton to each other on this show, aligned around a coherent vision but bringing it to life with their own specific sparkle and brilliance.
“Laura Neal is the latest incredible leader of the pack on Killing Eve.”
Executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle added: “Laura is frighteningly bright, takes no prisoners and can laugh at anything. She’s wicked and wild, emotional and provocative. The stories we are already creating for season four promise a pitch-black riot.”
This means that Neal will be the fourth female writer to take the lead on the show. Waller-Bridge handed over lead writer duties to Emerald Fennell for season two, and Suzanne Heathcote has headed the writing on season three.
Commenting on passing the baton on, Heathcote said: “After the most incredible year on Killing Eve, I’m so excited the next season is going to be led by such a brilliant talent. I cannot wait to see what amazing things Laura’s going to do with this world and the characters in it.”
Images: BBC