Labour leadership: meet the female politicians who are running for it

MPs have since stepped forward, joining the race for leadership.

Shadow treasury minister Clive Lewis is campaigning to replace Corbyn, and shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer is also expected to declare his intentions to run for the position.

On Friday 3 January, Jess Phillips confirmed that she would be joining them. Considering that Labour have never had a female party leader, it would be a historical moment if she takes the position. And she’s not the only woman in Parliament to be considered.

Let’s take a look at the female politicians who are running to be the new Labour leader.