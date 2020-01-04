Labour leadership: meet the female politicians who are running for it
- Hollie Richardson
Following the news that Jess Phillips is running for Labour Party leadership, here are all the female politicians who she joins in the race.
To describe the state of UK politics in 2019 as “chaotic” would be an understatement. Theresa May stepped down as Prime Minister, leaving controversial politician Boris Johnson to fulfil the position. Brexit continued to divide the whole country, overshadowing vital issues such as domestic abuse, austerity and the climate crisis. And yet another general election was called. The result of this – a Tory win – then led to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s announcement that he will no longer lead the party. This ended the year on a huge cliff-hanger: who will be the Labour Party leader in 2020?
MPs have since stepped forward, joining the race for leadership.
Shadow treasury minister Clive Lewis is campaigning to replace Corbyn, and shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer is also expected to declare his intentions to run for the position.
On Friday 3 January, Jess Phillips confirmed that she would be joining them. Considering that Labour have never had a female party leader, it would be a historical moment if she takes the position. And she’s not the only woman in Parliament to be considered.
Let’s take a look at the female politicians who are running to be the new Labour leader.
Jess Phillips
Phillips has been the MP for Birmingham Yardley since 2015. She previously worked for domestic violence charities and continues to champion the protection of victims with the Domestic Abuse Bill. Phillips has been openly critical about Corbyn’s leadership and has said that the next leader needs to be “someone who gets” why the party suffered its worst defeat since 1935 in the latest election.
Phillips has announced that she will join the race to replace Corbyn.
In a piece for the Mirror, Phillips explained: I will be a voice for people like you. Because that’s been my life too. We suffered a terrible defeat at the election in December. We can’t continue like nothing has changed. We need a different leader and a different team who can stick it to Boris and earn back the trust of the people we lost.”
Lisa Nandy
Lisa Nandy has been the MP for Wigan since 2010. She was also the shadow secretary of state for energy and climate change, but resigned from Corbyn’s frontbench after the Brexit referendum. Nandy previously worked for charities Centrepoint and The Children’s Society.
She was the fourth person to declare that she is standing for Labour Party leadership.
Writing in a letter published in Wigan Today, Nandy told her constituency: “I wanted to tell you first that I’m standing to be leader of the Labour Party because after a decade of having the privilege to represent you, I have a deeper understanding of what has gone awry in our discredited political system. I’m standing because I know too many people in places like Wigan no longer feel they have a voice in our national story. So many of you have told me you believe many leaders are not interested in what you have to say and are unable - or unwilling - to understand your lives. I believe you are right.”
Emily Thornberry
Emily Thornberry has been the Labour MP for Islington and Finsbury since 2005. She is also the shadow secretary of state for foreign and commonwealth affairs and shadow first secretary of state. Thornberry deputised Corbyn at Prime Minister’s Questions but was replaced after publicly calling for Labour to back another EU referendum.
She was the first MP to declare that she will stand for leadership.
In an opinion piece for the Mirror, Thornberry wrote: “I know I have flaws. I know I’ve made mistakes in the past and paid a price for them. I know I’ll need to work tirelessly to persuade people to vote for me, and I believe I can do that.”
Rebecca Long-Bailey
Long-Bailey has been the MP for Salford and Eccles since 2015. She is also the shadow secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy.
Although the MP hasn’t yet confirmed her place in the race, she wrote a piece for the Guardian on 29 December to say she is seriously considering it.
Long-Bailey wrote: “We can win again, but first our party must come together. We are strongest when we stand together as a pluralist Labour family. That is why I’m not only considering standing to be leader, but also supporting Angela Rayner as deputy. Leadership means leading a team, working with every part of our movement and using all our party’s talents to fight the Conservatives at every turn and map Labour’s route back to power.”
Yvette Cooper
Yvette Cooper has been MP for Normanton, Pontefract, Castleford & Knottingley since 2010. She ran for leadership in 2015 after Ed Miliband’s resignation, which Corbyn went on to win. Cooper has previously held cabinet positions including secretary of state for work and pensions, shadow foreign secretary and shadow home secretary.
In December, Cooper wrote a piece for the Mirror saying: “I’m glad our party had radical plans to end austerity, support our NHS, tackle climate change and fight against injustice and inequality. We have to keep fighting for those values.”
She then said she would consider running for leadership over the Christmas holidays, and it is expected that she will confirm her decision over the next few days.
How and when will a new Labour Party leader be elected?
Corbyn has said it’s up to Labour’s governing body, the National Executive Committee (NEC), to decide when he leaves his position as leader, suggesting it will be in the early New Year.
Each candidate MP needs the backing of 10% of Labour MPs and MEPs. They also need nominations from trade unions or 5% of Labour’s constituency parties. Labour Party members, registered and affiliated supporters then get one vote each. If there is no overall winner, votes are redistributed and candidates eliminated until one reaches more than 50%. You can read about the full process on the BBC website.
With more female MPs currently confirmed to be in the running than male MPs, it perhaps won’t be too surprising if Labour has a woman leading the party in 2020.
