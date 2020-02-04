This is a fair point, and one worth looking at in further detail: while it is true that Labour is the only major British party never to have had a female leader, it has a much better record in other areas. In fact, the election of 2019 brought 104 female Labour MPs into parliament, compared to 98 male ones.

In comparison, 364 Conservative MPs were elected last year, and only 87 of them are women, which amounts to less than a quarter. The SNP isn’t faring that well either, as men still represent two-thirds of their parliamentarians down in Westminster.

Still, both have managed to get some women at the top, and it really should be time for Labour to follow suit, even if the underlying issues go beyond the party itself.

Kenny explains: “The position of the party leader is a masculinised one – associated with being authoritative, strong, rational, etc – I think you see some of this dynamic in coverage of Keir Starmer versus Rebecca Long-Bailey, who often gets framed as a ‘puppet’ being controlled by more powerful men.”