Lady Gaga curates star-studded benefit concert to celebrate healthcare workers in fight against coronavirus
- Ally Sinyard
The singer has collaborated with the World Health Organisation and social action platform Global Citizen to organise One World: Together at Home, a special global concert to support the Covid-19 Response Fund.
Since the coronavirus pandemic changed our lives as we know it, famous names from the world of entertainment have been doing what they can to raise vital funding and support, as well as morale and a few smiles.
Stars like Rihanna, Pink and Madonna have donated millions of dollars towards causes and campaigns tackling the coronavirus pandemic, and some of our favourite artists have been keeping us entertained with Instagram Live concerts and video posts that give us an insight into their lockdown lives.
When it comes to live entertainment, who better to kick things up a gear than Lady Gaga? On Monday night, it was announced that the singer would be curating One World: Together at Home, a global, star-studded benefit concert, in support of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
In partnership with WHO and social action organisation Global Citizen, Gaga has brought together a dazzling line-up that includes Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Lizzo, Elton John, Kacey Musgraves, Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder.
The announcement came during WHO’s virtual press conference on Monday, which the singer attended. Taking to Twitter afterwards, she shared a post, saying, “It has been an honour to partner with Global Citizen over the past several weeks as we’ve been working together behind the scenes to raise money for the World Health Organisation COVID19 Solidarity Response Fund.”
She also announced that they had already raised $35 million towards the fund, which will support and equip healthcare workers with vital PPE, supplies and testing kits, as well as supporting local charities.
On One World: Together At Home, Lady Gaga mentioned that she will also be performing, and that the night will seek to “celebrate and highlight the singular kind global community and celebrate the power of the human spirit.”
The event will see stars perform from their own homes, following on from the success of WHO and Global Citizen’s recent Together At Home series, where musicians such as Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan, John Legend and Chris Martin have all put on their own Instagram Live concerts.
One World: Together at Home will be presented by US talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, and will also see David Beckham, Kerry Washington and Idris Elba putting in appearances.
The concert will be broadcast on major American television networks and live streamed around the world, including on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, at 8pm EST on Saturday 18th April (1am GMT on Sunday 19th April).
BBC One will then broadcast the concert highlights on the Sunday, along with exclusive performances from UK artists and interviews with front line workers, at a scheduled time still to be announced.
