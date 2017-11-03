Lana Del Rey drops Harvey Weinstein-inspired song from future performances
Megan Murray
Lana Del Ray has confirmed that she will be removing Cola from future performances, following the sexual harassment and assault allegations made against Harvey Weinstein.
Cola, which appears on Rey’s 2012 Paradise EP, has long been a source of fascination for fans, particularly because of its sexually explicit lyrics.
The line in the track that references Weinstein says: “I got sweet taste for men who’re older/ It’s always been so it’s no surprise/ Harvey’s in the sky with diamonds/ And it’s making me crazy/ All he wants to do is party with his pretty baby.”
Now, in a new interview with MTV News, Rey has explained: “When I wrote that song I suppose I had like a Harvey Weinstein/Harry Winston type of character. I envisioned a benevolent diamond-bestowing-upon-starlets visual.”
However, as more and more women come forward with stories of sexual assault or harassment at the hands of the disgraced producer, Rey became concerned about the song’s lyrics.
“I thought [the song] was funny at the time, and I obviously find it really sad now,” she said.
Adding that she feels “uncomfortable” playing the song live, Rey went on to insist that dropping it from future sets is “the only right thing to do”.
“I support the women who have come forward,” she said. “I think they’re really brave for doing that.”
Watch Lana Del Rey discussing Cola at the 12.18 mark below:
Rey is set to start touring the US in January 2018, and will be making a brief trip to Europe in April: it is presumed that she will not be singing Cola in any of these future live performances.
Six women have now accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, and police in London, New York and Los Angeles are actively investigating claims of sexual assault made against the disgraced producer. The most recent allegation was made by an Italian actress and model in Los Angeles, who told the Los Angeles Times that Weinstein forced his way into her hotel room in 2013 and raped her.
