Lana Del Rey drops Harvey Weinstein-inspired song from future performances

Cola, which appears on Rey’s 2012 Paradise EP, has long been a source of fascination for fans, particularly because of its sexually explicit lyrics.

The line in the track that references Weinstein says: “I got sweet taste for men who’re older/ It’s always been so it’s no surprise/ Harvey’s in the sky with diamonds/ And it’s making me crazy/ All he wants to do is party with his pretty baby.”

Now, in a new interview with MTV News, Rey has explained: “When I wrote that song I suppose I had like a Harvey Weinstein/Harry Winston type of character. I envisioned a benevolent diamond-bestowing-upon-starlets visual.”