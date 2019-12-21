Olivia Colman has played a detective hunting down brutal murderers on television series including Broadchurch. Now, the Oscar-winning actor is taking on a new project, playing a real-life killer in a grisly true crime television series.

The Oscar-winning actor will be taking on the role of Susan Edwards who, along with husband Christopher Edwards, was convicted in 2014 of murdering Susan’s parents on the May Day Bank Holiday weekend in 1998 and burying their bodies in the garden of their Mansfield, Nottinghamshire home in graves dug by Christopher earlier that day.

For the next 15 years, Susan and Christopher kept up an elaborate charade that her parents’ were still alive, living off their money and spending tens of thousands of pounds on celebrity autographs and memorabilia. Finally, in 2013, the couple surrendered to UK Border Force authorities at the Eurostar terminal at Lille Europe. The following year, they were convicted of planning and carrying out the ruthless murder.