Former Wales football captain Laura McAllister has described how she was told to remove her rainbow bucket hat at a World Cup stadium in Qatar.

McAllister, who played for her country between 1994 and 1998 and received 24 caps, wore the multi-coloured hat, a symbol of support for the LGBTQ+ community, when she arrived at the Wales versus USA match at the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium, but was then told by security staff that she would not be allowed in unless she took it off.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and carries a maximum sentence of up to seven years in prison.

Describing the stadium staff’s behaviour as “pretty heavy-handed”, McAllister told BBC Breakfast: “As we were queuing to go into the stadium we’d heard that there’d been issues with some people in front of us who’d been asked to take off their hats to go into the stadium.