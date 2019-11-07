Lauren Duca talks cancel culture and soul searching

Lauren Duca is many things. Journalist. Activist. Influencer (she is all for this term, FYI). Controversial. If, however, this is the first you’re hearing of her, then let me explain. Duca came to fame in 2016 by way of a Teen Vogue article in which she outlined how Trump was ‘gaslighting’ America. It went viral.

From there, she went on Fox News and was told by its host Tucker Carlson that she would better sticking to writing about thigh high boots than politics. She called him a sexist pig live on air. Internet notoriety ensued and Duca found herself, suddenly, as a public personality.

She was popular. People liked her because she didn’t talk like a professor. Her voice is high-pitched, she speaks in uncomplicated terms and uses “like” and “totally” with frequency - and she doesn’t apologise for it. In fact, she argues it’s this kind of snobbery keeping young people out of the arena. She became a television talking head and a sought-after byline; her Twitter followers swelled into the hundreds of thousands. The New Yorker writer Ariel Levy called her “the millennial feminist warrior queen of social media”.