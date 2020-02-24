Now, Mahon has announced that her incredible story is going to be reimagined for the small screen after being picked up by TV production company Lime Pictures.

Mahon explained more about the news on Instagram, writing: “[I] wanted to let you know that the Girl vs Cancer story has been optioned by team Lime Pictures! What the fuck did I just type?!”

She continues to give a few details about who else will be working on the project, naming the “insanely talented” Furquan Akhtar as writer and BAFTA-winning Louise Sutton as producer.

“They’re set on bringing my last three years to TV screens across the nation with dark humour, inspiration and awareness. It’s blown my muthafuckin’ mind. Actually crying constructing this caption. It’s been the most challenging time of my life. I’ve only tried to have it make me not break me.

“Feeling stunned. Feeling excited. Feeling proud.”