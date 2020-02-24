Lauren Mahon aka Girl vs Cancer to make TV series about surviving breast cancer
Campaigner, podcast host and Tit-Tee creator Lauren Mahon has an exciting announcement to make.
Lauren Mahon was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 when she was just 31 years old. It won’t surprise you that this was a devastating moment in her life, but the reaction she had to it just might.
Over the next four years she, while fighting to get better, created an online community where younger women struggling with cancer could support each other; designed a range of T-shirts to raise money for cancer charities; wrote about her experiences candidly and hilariously on her Girl vs Cancer blog, and became co-host of BBC podcast You, Me and the Big C. And let’s not forget that Stylist Remarkable Women award.
She also drummed up thousands of followers on her journey. These followers, us included, have watched on in awe, delight and adoration as she’s defied the stereotype of what a cancer diagnosis makes us think of and provided an invaluable resource for those continuing to be diagnosed today.
Now, Mahon has announced that her incredible story is going to be reimagined for the small screen after being picked up by TV production company Lime Pictures.
Mahon explained more about the news on Instagram, writing: “[I] wanted to let you know that the Girl vs Cancer story has been optioned by team Lime Pictures! What the fuck did I just type?!”
She continues to give a few details about who else will be working on the project, naming the “insanely talented” Furquan Akhtar as writer and BAFTA-winning Louise Sutton as producer.
“They’re set on bringing my last three years to TV screens across the nation with dark humour, inspiration and awareness. It’s blown my muthafuckin’ mind. Actually crying constructing this caption. It’s been the most challenging time of my life. I’ve only tried to have it make me not break me.
“Feeling stunned. Feeling excited. Feeling proud.”
Hardly any details have been released about what we can expect from the TV offering, except that the programme will be a fictionalised telling of Mahon’s experience with cancer. Oh, and that she’d love Jodie Comer and Vicky McClure to be in it.
Louise Sutton, Lime’s head of drama and young adults has said: “Lauren is a brilliant woman and her Girl vs Cancer movement has brought together a community of people seeking connection with like‐minded souls. We are delighted to be working on bringing Lauren’s unique brand of humour and incredible story to the screen.”
We’ll be sure to keep you updated with more details as we have them.
