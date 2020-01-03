Lib Dem MP Layla Moran has come out as pansexual, and no she’s not worried about her career

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran has described parliament as a “weird, backwards place” for LGBTQ people after coming as pansexual.

Moran, believed to be the first UK parliamentarian to come out as pansexual, told Pink News that she had previously only had relationships with men but about six months ago, she started a relationship with a woman who she had met through work.

“It was really wonderful on the one hand, but also quite surprising for me in how I had identified before,” she told the publication.

“We’re in a really committed, loving, supportive, relationship and I feel now is the time to talk about it, because as an MP I spend a lot of my time defending our community and talking about our community. I want people to know I am part of our community as well.”