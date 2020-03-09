What we can all learn from ditching the concept of “laziness”

We live in a society that romanticises productivity. For years, hustle culture has dominated our approach to life – whether it’s turning a hobby into a money-making empire or “getting on the grind” on our days off, we’re obsessed with squeezing every moment out of our days. But this glamorisation of hard work has a dark side.

Across the world, levels of burnout are on the rise. For many of us, chronic stress is becoming a very real problem – thanks to the “always on” culture that drives our obsession with work, we’re never switching off. And that’s not the only downside – for people who deal with chronic health conditions, society’s obsession with productivity and demonization of rest only adds to the stigma they face for taking time out to recover from a flare-up or manage their health on a day-to-day basis.