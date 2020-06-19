Girls fans, rejoice. Two years after the hit millennial show ended, director and writer Lena Dunham announced she was co-producing and directing a new TV series last summer. She spent a few months living in Cardiff and London while filming took place.

Making the announcement on Instagram, Dunham wrote: “AHHHH! I’m so excited to announce I’m directing and executive producing a new series with @hbo called INDUSTRY. It’s all about the cutthroat world of international finance.