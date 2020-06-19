Industry: the first look at Lena Dunham’s new BBC series is here
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Lena Dunham is back with new HBO and BBC series Industry. Here’s everything we know about the show.
Girls fans, rejoice. Two years after the hit millennial show ended, director and writer Lena Dunham announced she was co-producing and directing a new TV series last summer. She spent a few months living in Cardiff and London while filming took place.
Making the announcement on Instagram, Dunham wrote: “AHHHH! I’m so excited to announce I’m directing and executive producing a new series with @hbo called INDUSTRY. It’s all about the cutthroat world of international finance.
“Think Wolf of Wall Street meets Melrose Place! I’ve moved across the pond for the summer to shoot this – specifically Wales UK – which is a dreamy place with fairytale gardens, super sweet humans, and dragon mythology. So taking reccs on secret spots, cuisine, you name it! Stay tuned for more!”
The series follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited set of permanent positions at a top investment bank in London – but the boundaries between colleague, friend, lover, and enemy soon blur as they immerse themselves in a company culture defined as much by sex, drugs, and ego as it is by deals and dividends. As members of the group rise and fall, they must decide whether life is about more than the bottom line.
The ensemble cast includes Myha’la Herrold (The Tattooed Heart), Marisa Abela (Cobra), Harry Lawtey (Marcella), David Jonsson (Deep State), Nabhaan Rizwan (Informer), Freya Mavor (The ABC Murders), Will Tudor (Game of Thrones), Conor Macneill (Death and Nightingales) and Ken Leung (Marvel’s Inhumans).
We’ve now been given a first look at the series. As you can see, it’s definitely going to be high drama in the male dominated world of finance.
Industry will air on the BBC and HBO this autumn.
Images: BBC