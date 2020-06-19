Life

Industry: the first look at Lena Dunham’s new BBC series is here

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Indsutry BBC series

Lena Dunham is back with new HBO and BBC series Industry. Here’s everything we know about the show.

Girls fans, rejoice. Two years after the hit millennial show ended, director and writer Lena Dunham announced she was co-producing and directing a new TV series last summer. She spent a few months living in Cardiff and London while filming took place.

Making the announcement on Instagram, Dunham wrote: “AHHHH! I’m so excited to announce I’m directing and executive producing a new series with @hbo called INDUSTRY. It’s all about the cutthroat world of international finance. 

“Think Wolf of Wall Street meets Melrose Place! I’ve moved across the pond for the summer to shoot this – specifically Wales UK – which is a dreamy place with fairytale gardens, super sweet humans, and dragon mythology. So taking reccs on secret spots, cuisine, you name it! Stay tuned for more!”

You may also like

Lena Dunham has some comforting advice for single people in self-quarantine

The series follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited set of permanent positions at a top investment bank in London – but the boundaries between colleague, friend, lover, and enemy soon blur as they immerse themselves in a company culture defined as much by sex, drugs, and ego as it is by deals and dividends. As members of the group rise and fall, they must decide whether life is about more than the bottom line.

You may also like

‘When I was raped I felt powerless’; Lena Dunham opens up about sexual assault

The ensemble cast includes Myha’la Herrold (The Tattooed Heart), Marisa Abela (Cobra), Harry Lawtey (Marcella), David Jonsson (Deep State), Nabhaan Rizwan (Informer), Freya Mavor (The ABC Murders), Will Tudor (Game of Thrones), Conor Macneill (Death and Nightingales) and Ken Leung (Marvel’s Inhumans).

BBC series Industry
Industry is the new BBC series co-produced by Lena Dunham.

We’ve now been given a first look at the series. As you can see, it’s definitely going to be high drama in the male dominated world of finance. 

Industry
Industry: is an exhilarating dive into the world of international finance, as seen through the eyes of ambitious twenty-somethings.

Industry will air on the BBC and HBO this autumn.

Sign up to our daily email for a curated edit of the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you’ll never miss out on the conversation again.

Images: BBC

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…

Recommended by Hollie Richardson

People

Stylist finds out why Allison Williams is nothing like Marnie Michaels

It's a girls world

Posted by
Helen Bownass
Published
People

Lena Dunham opens up about being raped

‘I felt powerless’

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
People

Lena Dunham and America Ferrera slam Donald Trump’s sexism and racism

“Hi, I’m Lena Dunham and according to Donald Trump, my body is probably a two.”

Posted by
Harriet Hall
Published