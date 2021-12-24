“It’s OK to be pissed off at the pandemic stealing so much of our lives – I am”

Back in the sweet salad days of 2020, I had a plan. I was 27 and it was my aim to pack as much fun into the twilight years of my 20s as physically possible before ‘real life’ (whatever it entailed) hit me in my 30s.

Circumstances in my early 20s meant I missed out on a lot of the so-called ‘normal’ things people my age all seemed to be doing. So, this felt like my chance to leap into hedonism whole-heartedly; to travel, go to music festivals and stay out until the early morning with no obligations the next day.

I spent January and February in a haze of pub trips and parties, all while frantically booking trips abroad online. Then, of course, all our lives were upended in the UK in March when the devastating reality of the Covid pandemic hit and the country was confined indoors.