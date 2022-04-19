So, how do you override this impulse that has evolved over thousands of years for the survival of the species? Well, I don’t advise doing what people often do, which is to berate yourself with the kind of admonishments you would never say to a friend in a million years but have no problem piling on to yourself. Telling yourself, ‘You’re an embarrassment,’ or ‘you need to get it together,’ or the biggest lie of all, ‘You’re the only one who feels like this,’ won’t help anyone.

This brutal self-talk will compound your stress, not dissipate it. I encourage clients to befriend the impulse, to thank it for trying to keep you safe, but to tell it there are no lions or tigers or bears today. Even repeating ‘thank you, thank you, thank you’ in your mind will do more for your heart rate than being hard on yourself. Remember, you have done nothing wrong! You are showing up and the more you do that, the more your body will become attuned to these situations and the weaker the response from your central nervous system will be as your body learns this is a safe situation, not a fight or flight one.