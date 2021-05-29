Pride 2021: LGBTQ businesses in London to support now and forever

June is just around the corner (how did that happen?!) and that means, alongside the arrival of official British summertime, that it’s the start of Pride month.

It’s a time when LGBTQ people come together to celebrate the progress made towards equality, raise awareness of current issues facing the community, and celebrate in the spirit of love, friendship and solidarity.

It’s also an opportunity for allies to show their support for the LGBTQ community. In the present moment, this is more important than ever. The Covid-19 crisis has exposed and intensified systemic inequalities for the community, with LGBTQ people reporting worsening mental health, financial difficulties, increasing risk of domestic abuse, homelessness and isolation.