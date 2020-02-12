Throughout Laura’s narration we see and hear flashbacks to Andrew’s activities, showing that his presence will very much be felt – and seen –throughout the new series.

The short clip also shows all the people affected by the story, including Andrew’s evidently upset son, Laura’s sister (who cheated on her husband with Laura’s ex) and the detective who was also raped by Andrew in season one. Someone even holds a gun at one point (eek!) and it looks like Laura’s sister’s husband is the owner of it.

The series does an interesting job of reflecting the reality of the majority of sexual assault cases not being prosecuted (only 1.7% of reported rape cases end in a conviction for the perpetrator). Speaking about this, Froggatt said in a previous interview that “people do lie but in something like 90% of cases where the assault did happen, the person isn’t brought to justice, and no charge is brought because it’s very hard to prove in certain circumstances.”

“But I think that because of the overwhelming statistics, the outcome in Liar is a fair representation in society,” she added.

“Had it been the other way round, it wouldn’t have felt like a fair representation.”

When is Liar season 2 out?

ITV have announced Liar will return in March, but we’ll have to wait until we get a final date.