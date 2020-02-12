Liar season 2: the infuriatingly good psychological drama is back, and we need answers
Hollie Richardson
Here’s everything we know about the second series of Liar – including a look at the trailer.
Liar was an uncomfortable, gripping and important watch in 2017.
The ITV drama followed the story of recently-single schoolteacher Laura (Joanne Froggatt) who goes on a date with widowed surgeon Andrew (Ioan Grufford). The following day, Laura realises that she has been date raped. But it takes the whole series for the police to finally issue a warrant for Andrew’s arrest. However, the finale ended on a cliffhanger, with Andrew’s corpse sprawled in shallow water.
The question we want answered in the upcoming Liar season two is: who murdered Andrew?
Although Laura wanted him to meet justice in the legal sense, she will no doubt be the prime suspect. Other suspects include DI Vanessa Harmon (Shelley Conn) and his late wife’s friend Catherine (Dawn Steele). Then there’s Laura’s ex Tom (Warren Brown), who lost his police job after Andrew’s complaints against him, and Andrew’s own son Luke (Jamie Flatters).
So, what do we know about the new series so far? Well the new trailer has dropped, leaving a few important clues.
Watch the trailer for Liar series two
“I wanted Andrew to suffer, that’s all I could think about,” Laura says at the start of the trailer. “And when I found out he was dead, I was relieved that he couldn’t hurt anyone else the way he hurt me”
She continues: “There are some people who will think that whoever killed him is a hero. Somehow he’s still doing it, messing with my life, he’s dead and he’s still playing games with me.
“I don’t know who killed Andrew Earlham, but I’m not taking the fall for it. He’s not going to ruin my life all over again.”
It ends with her shouting: “I did not murder Andrew Earlham!”
Throughout Laura’s narration we see and hear flashbacks to Andrew’s activities, showing that his presence will very much be felt – and seen –throughout the new series.
The short clip also shows all the people affected by the story, including Andrew’s evidently upset son, Laura’s sister (who cheated on her husband with Laura’s ex) and the detective who was also raped by Andrew in season one. Someone even holds a gun at one point (eek!) and it looks like Laura’s sister’s husband is the owner of it.
The series does an interesting job of reflecting the reality of the majority of sexual assault cases not being prosecuted (only 1.7% of reported rape cases end in a conviction for the perpetrator). Speaking about this, Froggatt said in a previous interview that “people do lie but in something like 90% of cases where the assault did happen, the person isn’t brought to justice, and no charge is brought because it’s very hard to prove in certain circumstances.”
“But I think that because of the overwhelming statistics, the outcome in Liar is a fair representation in society,” she added.
“Had it been the other way round, it wouldn’t have felt like a fair representation.”
When is Liar season 2 out?
ITV have announced Liar will return in March, but we’ll have to wait until we get a final date.
