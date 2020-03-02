Well, Laura Nielson (Froggatt) is currently top of the police’s list of suspects, due to her obvious motive and… well, some pretty damning evidence. However, armchair detectives watching the crime drama unfold on their TV screens refused to believe that Laura was the killer. Indeed, social media was soon filled with viewers insisting DI Karen Renton (Kelly) should never have arrested the teacher. To paraphrase Pretty Woman’s Vivian: it was a big mistake. Big. Huge.

But if Laura isn’t the one behind Andrew’s murder, then who was it? Well, naturally, Liar’s season two premiere has left us with a lot of questions.

Here, Stylist’s digital editor Kayleigh Dray does her best to unravel them all.

Is Andrew Earlham really dead?

Well, yes. Obviously. We’ve seen his cold corpse being handled by police officers, and his body has clearly been identified, as his death is headline news.

Plus, there’s the fact that Froggatt has promised fans that, while Andrew does appear in the upcoming drama, “he’s definitely dead”.

“Andrew is definitely dead. The series goes over the last three weeks between him disappearing and turning up dead,” she told Metro.

“‘We see who killed him and who’s the liar now. Laura is under suspicion. She feels angry the injustice has carried on and she is now a suspect. Andrew is still haunting her.”