“We are in difficult, challenging times at the moment, and if all of our focus and energy goes on the dark times and the challenges and the problems, that has a detrimental effect on our mood and stress levels,” he explains. “What we know is that when our focus is on things that are challenging or difficult, then we produce more cortisol [the stress hormone].

“However, if we then allow ourselves to think, OK, this particular point may be a tough moment but I’m going to trust that this isn’t a forever situation, then that looking forward allows the brain to consider other possibilities.”

That consideration of other possibilities gives us hope – a feeling which unlocks a whole host of benefits, O’Kane explains. “Sometimes when people think about hope, there is a danger it’s seen, as a ‘fluffy’, or ‘magic’ concept that has no real significance. This isn’t the case.