Asa Baav is a coach with a gentler approach, albeit with a clear objective of how to improve your love life. The 35-year-old is part of a growing field of ‘polarity’ coaches – helping people to lean into their inner masculine or feminine when looking for a romantic partner. “My work encourages people to become powerful creators in their love life by ending relationship self-sabotage and dialling up their emotional expression,” she tells me over Zoom.

Baav has been coaching for three years, focusing on dating, relationships and intimacy. Her previous life saw her working in a six-figure salary corporate job. I tentatively ask her what she guarantees. “The guarantee is really that the client finds their voice,” she says. “There are a lot of women – high achieving women – who very often have a career coach, a PT but have never thought of a coach to help them in the area they’d love to develop, like finding a relationship.”

While it’s certainly true that giving ourselves the space to slow down and ask these questions – maybe for the first time – about our love lives and careers can be powerful, it doesn’t come cheap. Baav’s courses range from £800 to £1,000 for her eight-week courses about ‘self-expression’ that teach clients how to ‘show up differently to attract that right person’.

For Baav, coaching can be more effective than therapy. “I ask all my clients to fill out a form and pass them on to therapists if I think they would be better placed. There are some of my clients who have been in therapy for years and years and we have one 40-minute conversation and they’re like, ‘Oh my god, I feel so heard!’” she beams. “I hold you accountable. Unlike therapy, there is a focused end goal”.