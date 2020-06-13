Line Of Duty star Rochenda Sandall hints at a Lisa McQueen comeback for series 6
- Posted by
- Anna Brech
- Published
Good news for Line of Duty fans: gangland boss Lisa McQueen may be returning for series 6 (spoilers for series 5 ahead).
Lockdown TV has really upped its game but, still, few dramas come close to the sheer pace and tension of BBC hit thriller Line Of Duty.
The nerve-jangling finale of series five of Jed Mercurio’s cop drama last year left plenty of questions hanging in the air – including the fate of gangland boss Lisa McQueen (played by Rochenda Sandall).
Last seen coughing up insider secrets in police custody, we nevertheless may not have seen the back of Lisa’s grimly determined presence quite yet.
Actor Sandall says she’s hopeful her alter ego may crop up again in series six of the show.
“It’s their [the writers] baby, so obviously it’s completely up to them,” Sandall tells Digital Spy this week. “But I’d love to [make a return].”
At the end of series six, we see Lisa trading testimony about the organised crime unit she’s involved in, in return for immunity from prosecution.
Discussing whether her character could keep on the straight and narrow in a potential new-season return, Sandall says: “She’s still kind of treading water at the minute, isn’t she?
“I don’t know how long Lisa can be good for. I think maybe she could commit at first, but then when she wants to have fancy clothes and things like that, I think that’s where she could start to stray.”
All the major players in AC-12 will return for series six of Line Of Duty, including Adrian Dunbar (Superintendent Ted Hastings), Vicky McClure (Detective Inspector Kate Fleming), and Martin Compston (Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott).
The cast are joined for the new season by guest star Kelly Macdonald, who plays Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson. Davidson is an investigating officer in charge of an unsolved murder whose behaviour sparks suspicion by the anti-corruption squad.
The Line Of Duty actors were about four weeks into a 16-week production process in Belfast earlier this year when filming was paused due to the outbreak of coronavirus.
Filming hasn’t yet resumed and the show’s creator Mercurio has since said that the entire of series six may be re-written to take into account real-life events around coronavirus.
“We’re all considering [a re-write],” he said on The Andrew Marr Show last month.
“We shot for four weeks in a pre-lockdown world and all that material would have to be re-shot if we were going to change things. That would have huge cost implications, but we are considering it.”
All of this means that Line Of Duty likely won’t be returning to our screens until at least 2021. Still, knowing the roller coaster ride of thrills that the show is now famed for – including the identities of “H” (yes, there are four) – it’ll be more than worth the wait.
Images: BBC