Lockdown TV has really upped its game but, still, few dramas come close to the sheer pace and tension of BBC hit thriller Line Of Duty.

The nerve-jangling finale of series five of Jed Mercurio’s cop drama last year left plenty of questions hanging in the air – including the fate of gangland boss Lisa McQueen (played by Rochenda Sandall).

Last seen coughing up insider secrets in police custody, we nevertheless may not have seen the back of Lisa’s grimly determined presence quite yet.

Actor Sandall says she’s hopeful her alter ego may crop up again in series six of the show.