Life

Line Of Duty star Rochenda Sandall hints at a Lisa McQueen comeback for series 6

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
Lisa McQueen played by Rochenda Sandall in the TV drama series Line of Duty

Good news for Line of Duty fans: gangland boss Lisa McQueen may be returning for series 6 (spoilers for series 5 ahead).

Lockdown TV has really upped its game but, still, few dramas come close to the sheer pace and tension of BBC hit thriller Line Of Duty.

The nerve-jangling finale of series five of Jed Mercurio’s cop drama last year left plenty of questions hanging in the air – including the fate of gangland boss Lisa McQueen (played by Rochenda Sandall). 

Last seen coughing up insider secrets in police custody, we nevertheless may not have seen the back of Lisa’s grimly determined presence quite yet. 

Actor Sandall says she’s hopeful her alter ego may crop up again in series six of the show.

You may also like

Amazon Prime in June 2020: the best new films and TV shows to watch this month

“It’s their [the writers] baby, so obviously it’s completely up to them,” Sandall tells Digital Spy this week. “But I’d love to [make a return].”

At the end of series six, we see Lisa trading testimony about the organised crime unit she’s involved in, in return for immunity from prosecution.

Discussing whether her character could keep on the straight and narrow in a potential new-season return, Sandall says: “She’s still kind of treading water at the minute, isn’t she?

“I don’t know how long Lisa can be good for. I think maybe she could commit at first, but then when she wants to have fancy clothes and things like that, I think that’s where she could start to stray.”

ochenda-Sandall-plays-Lisa-McQueen-in-the-BBC-TV-series-Line-of-Duty
Will Lisa McQueen return for series 6?

All the major players in AC-12 will return for series six of Line Of Duty, including Adrian Dunbar (Superintendent Ted Hastings), Vicky McClure (Detective Inspector Kate Fleming), and Martin Compston (Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott).

The cast are joined for the new season by guest star Kelly Macdonald, who plays Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson. Davidson is an investigating officer in charge of an unsolved murder whose behaviour sparks suspicion by the anti-corruption squad.

The Line Of Duty actors were about four weeks into a 16-week production process in Belfast earlier this year when filming was paused due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Filming hasn’t yet resumed and the show’s creator Mercurio has since said that the entire of series six may be re-written to take into account real-life events around coronavirus.

“We’re all considering [a re-write],” he said on The Andrew Marr Show last month.

“We shot for four weeks in a pre-lockdown world and all that material would have to be re-shot if we were going to change things. That would have huge cost implications, but we are considering it.”

All of this means that Line Of Duty likely won’t be returning to our screens until at least 2021. Still, knowing the roller coaster ride of thrills that the show is now famed for – including the identities of “H” (yes, there are four) – it’ll be more than worth the wait.

Images: BBC

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Topics

Share this article

Author

Anna Brech

Anna Brech is a freelance journalist and former editor for stylist.co.uk. Her six-year stint on the site saw her develop a vociferous appetite for live Analytics, feminist opinion and good-quality gin in roughly equal measure. She enjoys writing across all areas of women’s lifestyle content but has a soft spot for books and escapist travel content.

Recommended by Anna Brech

Life

Line of Duty: Your complete guide to the police acronyms used in the BBC drama

Know your OCG from an AFO

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
Life

Line of Duty finale: Who is ‘H’?

Criminologists share their theories

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Life

Line of Duty season 5: Who actually is H? Is it a woman?

We break down the evidence

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
Life

We’re calling it: Netflix’s June 2020 line-up is the best one yet

The streaming platform is here to save our summers with a plethora of unmissable films and TV shows... including the much-anticipated final season of Dark.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

“The world of entertainment is the perfect escape right now”

Yes, when the going gets tough I turn to my favourite old box sets.

Posted by
Lisa Smosarski
Published