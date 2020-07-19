The series’ creator Jed Mercurio has confirmed that Line Of Duty will be repeated from series 1 next month in an elevated slot on BBC One.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the cult-following crime show (where have you been all your lives?), this is a great opportunity to get your teeth into the drama in full from the start.

Meanwhile, even seasoned viewers will welcome the opportunity to revisit the many twists, turns and shock character kill-offs that unfold throughout series 1-5.