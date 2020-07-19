Line Of Duty season 6 may be delayed – but this news will help to fill the gap
- Anna Brech
Can’t wait for the next season of Line Of Duty? Whet your appetite by re-watching the show in full on BBC One next month.
Life can feel a little lacklustre without the likes of DI Kate Fleming and DS Steve Arnott in it, digging up high-level police corruption, treachery and bloodshed at every turn.
But while the murky schemings of AC-12 may be temporarily on hold for now (the spread of coronavirus cut short new season filming in March), all is not lost for fans of the smash-hit cop thriller.
The series’ creator Jed Mercurio has confirmed that Line Of Duty will be repeated from series 1 next month in an elevated slot on BBC One.
For those of you who aren’t familiar with the cult-following crime show (where have you been all your lives?), this is a great opportunity to get your teeth into the drama in full from the start.
Meanwhile, even seasoned viewers will welcome the opportunity to revisit the many twists, turns and shock character kill-offs that unfold throughout series 1-5.
“I’m delighted the BBC are giving new viewers and existing fans a chance to watch from the very beginning,” Mercurio tells the Radio Times.
The show’s cast are equally enthusiastic, with Vicky McClure (who plays Line Of Duty’s grimly determined lead, DI Kate Fleming) tweeting, “Can’t wait to see how much we’ve all aged!”
Her co-star and on-screen cohort Martin Compston (wild card DS Steve Arnott) joined in the banter, joking: “Buzzing for my chandler bing sweater vest to make an appearance.”
Unsurprisingly, Line Of Duty fans were also delighted at the news, with many recalling how they binge-watched the show’s five seasons the first time around.
“Might just have to watch it again lol,” read one typical remark. “Everytime I do I pick up something I missed last time.”
Filming for Line Of Duty season 6 is due to resume in late August, after it was abruptly brought to a halt by lockdown earlier this year.
Cast including McClure, Compston and Adrian Dunbar (who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings) were about four weeks into production of the new series in Belfast when the decision was made to close the set.
The new season features guest star Kelly Macdonald, who plays Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson. Davidson is an investigating officer in charge of an unsolved murder whose behaviour sparks suspicion by the anti-corruption squad.
However, writer Mercurio has since indicated that the entire script for season 6 may have to be re-worked, in order to reflect the realities of a post-lockdown world.
Wherever the plot for Line Of Duty goes next, edge-of-your-seat viewing is a guarantee.
And if you can’t wait to ratchet up the tension, a re-run of series 1 and beyond beckons on BBC One every Monday and Tuesday night at 9pm from August 3.
Get those nachos in now but beware: this is not the kind of show you can dip in and out of with half an eye on your phone. Full, uninterrupted focus is the only mode to be in when you’re keeping in pace with the AC-12 crime world and its many acronyms.
Images: BBC Two