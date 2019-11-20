Line of Duty is, arguably, the best crime drama out there in the UK. The BBC series, which stars Vicky McClure in the role of DI Kate Fleming, has been a hit with audiences over its five seasons. In fact, the series five finale is the most watched programme of 2019 so far, with a consolidated viewing figure of 13.7 million. So, unsurprisingly, there’s already a big buzz over season six.

And fans now have another reason to get excited, as it’s been announced that Kelly Macdonald will join the cast.

Macdonald will play Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson in the AC-12 anti-corruption branch, who is a senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder. According to BBC News, Davidson is an “enigmatic DCI whose unconventional conduct raises suspicions”.