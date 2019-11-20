Line of Duty: Kelly Macdonald will join Vicky McClure for season six
- Hollie Richardson
Kelly Macdonald will join the Line of Duty season six cast. Here’s everything we know so far.
Line of Duty is, arguably, the best crime drama out there in the UK. The BBC series, which stars Vicky McClure in the role of DI Kate Fleming, has been a hit with audiences over its five seasons. In fact, the series five finale is the most watched programme of 2019 so far, with a consolidated viewing figure of 13.7 million. So, unsurprisingly, there’s already a big buzz over season six.
And fans now have another reason to get excited, as it’s been announced that Kelly Macdonald will join the cast.
Macdonald will play Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson in the AC-12 anti-corruption branch, who is a senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder. According to BBC News, Davidson is an “enigmatic DCI whose unconventional conduct raises suspicions”.
Of course, you’ll recognise award-winning actor Macdonald from hit films such as Trainspotting, Gosford Park, Harry Potter and Brave, and TV shows including Broadwalk Empire and Giri/Haji.
The show’s creator Jed Mercurio said the show was “honoured” to have her on board. He continued: “DCI Joanne Davidson will prove the most enigmatic adversary AC-12 have ever faced.”
In the past, guest lead stars have included Thandie Newton, Stephen Graham and Keeley Hawes. So Macdonald is following in some very impressive footsteps indeed.
Here’s what we know about Line of Duty season six so far
Although series six has been given the green light, we’re yet to be told when to expect it on our screens.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the show’s return in October, Mercurio said: “I would hope it’s sometime in 2020, next year.” And in November the BBC confirmed that filming would begin “next year”.
It’s assumed that all the main AC-12 actors will return: Adrian Dunbar (Supt Ted Hastings), Vicky McClure (DI Kate Fleming), and Martin Compston (DS Steve Arnott).
Compston recently shared a photograph of some of the cast hanging out together.
“Cannae beat a catch up with these two. Next time we’ll most likely be in uniform or at least Adrian will I’ll be in a new 3 piece,” he wrote.
Speaking at Stylist Live LUXE this month, McClure also spoke about spending time with the cast.
“I spend a lot of time with Martin Compston (Steve Arnott) on Line of Duty, and everybody’s got their job,” she said.
“The director’s got their job, there’s a lot going on, so we have really been there for each other in a way we really needed. We make a bit of dinner together and chat. Sometimes it’s not talking about work, sometimes it’s learning lines… it’s whatever we think we need at that time.
“I couldn’t do that job without them,” she added. “It makes a big difference.”
Although we don’t have many details to go on, the ones that we do have prove that the next series is going to be just as captivating – if not, more so – than the last.
