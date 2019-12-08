Little Women 2019: Emma Watson is sharing more behind-the-scenes photos from the new adaptation
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
Greta Gerwig’s Little Women adaptation is set to hit cinemas in the UK on 27 December, and Emma Watson’s new behind-the-scenes photos are making us even more excited.
It is a truth universally acknowledged that there can never be too many adaptations of Little Women. The beloved 19th century novel by Louisa May Alcott has graced our screens in a number of adaptations over the years: from Gillian Armstrong’s 1994 film that saw Winona Ryder take on the role of Jo, to the BBC’s four different takes (the latest aired in 2017), some people may argue that we’ve had enough Little Women adaptations to last a lifetime. We beg to differ.
There’s just something so magical about the whole story – from the mischievous nature of the headstrong, passionate Jo to the calming, responsible presence of Meg, it’s hard not to fall in love with the March sisters and their mother, Marmee. So when we heard that there was another Little Women adaptation on the way – let alone one directed by the fantastic Greta Gerwig – it’s safe to say we were a bit excited.
The film, which is in cinemas in the US on the 25 December and in the UK on the 27 December, has a pretty incredible cast. With Lady Bird star Saiorse Ronan as Jo, Emma Watson as Meg, Eliza Scanlen as Beth and Florence Pugh as Amy, the film has already attracted some glowing reviews, with a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
And as if that wasn’t enough to get us excited for the film’s release, Watson has taken to Instagram to share some candid behind-the-scenes shots of the four sisters in action on the Little Women set.
Taking to Instagram over the last couple of days, Watson shared a number of behind-the-scenes photos of her and her co-stars in costume throughout the filming process. One of the photos, which showed her alongside Ronan and Pugh in their classic 1800s hoop skirts, attracted over 1.7 million likes.
“I am actually holding heat pads in my hands because it was so incredibly cold on the beach in November.” Watson writes underneath one of the other pictures, which shows her costume being adjusted on set. “I think I also have them strapped to my front and back underneath the dress.”
The other photos show Watson with James Norton, who plays Meg’s husband, John Brooke, and captures Pugh, Ronan and Scanlen eating cake with big coats wrapped around their period costumes.
This isn’t the first time Watson has teased Little Women fans with behind-the-scenes content. Taking to Twitter in December 2018, Watson posted a Polaroid photo of her with Pugh, Ronan, Scanlen and Gerwig with Timothée Chamalet, who plays Laurie.
Alongside the photo, she added a line from Little Women author Louisa May Alcott: “I could never love anyone as I love my sisters.”
Watch the trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Little Women below
Little Women is in cinemas in the US on 25 December and in the UK on 27 December.
Image: Getty