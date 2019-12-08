It is a truth universally acknowledged that there can never be too many adaptations of Little Women. The beloved 19th century novel by Louisa May Alcott has graced our screens in a number of adaptations over the years: from Gillian Armstrong’s 1994 film that saw Winona Ryder take on the role of Jo, to the BBC’s four different takes (the latest aired in 2017), some people may argue that we’ve had enough Little Women adaptations to last a lifetime. We beg to differ.

There’s just something so magical about the whole story – from the mischievous nature of the headstrong, passionate Jo to the calming, responsible presence of Meg, it’s hard not to fall in love with the March sisters and their mother, Marmee. So when we heard that there was another Little Women adaptation on the way – let alone one directed by the fantastic Greta Gerwig – it’s safe to say we were a bit excited.