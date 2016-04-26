Danes don’t do presenteeism and come ‘Cinderella Hour’, offices empty for the day – something that’s good for all of us, as Denmark-based British journalist Helen Russell discovers in the world’s happiest country

‘Still at the office, pulling a late one,’ reads the message from a friend I’m supposed to be meeting for coffee. This is followed by a crying cat and angry sheep emoji. ‘So sorry. Will make it up to you,’ she apologises before sending a picture of herself looking forlorn in an otherwise deserted office.

It’s only 5.30pm, but this is the equivalent of burning the midnight oil in Denmark.

With a typical working day 8am-4pm and overtime frowned upon, Denmark has the best work-life balance in the world. The official working week is 37 hours but a recent OECD study showed that the average Dane only works 33 hours a week.