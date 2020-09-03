“I moved back in with my parents in lockdown – when am I meant to leave?”

When whispers about the potential for a national lockdown first started circulating in mid-March, everything seemed to move very quickly. One moment I was sitting next to strangers on the bus and hugging my friends and the next, I was high-tailing it out of London to move back home to my parents’ house in West Sussex.

I love London, I really do, but the last thing I wanted was to be stuck inside for weeks on end without access to a garden and lots of open space to walk in. Plus, I’m one of those lucky people whose relationship with their parents resembles more of a friendship than anything, so the idea of getting to spend more time with them (and my dog) felt like a win-win situation.

And it has been. I’ve absolutely loved living at home for the past five months. I’m lucky enough to not still be paying rent in London, so on top of having the company of my family and a fully-stocked fridge, I’ve also managed to save a good chunk of money during the pandemic (my parents don’t want me to pay rent as long as I’m saving). Spending time with my dog has also been incredibly beneficial for my mental health, and when things have got a bit too much, there’s always been a shoulder available to cry on.