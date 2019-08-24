Hilary Duff is back as Lizzie McGuire, and this time she’s a millennial taking on New York City
- Christobel Hastings
Crazy hairstyles, best friends, and never-ending lessons about finding your identity: Lizzie McGuire was the ultimate guide to navigating life as a young woman. Now, she’s back as a 30-something millennial taking on New York City.
It was the show that taught us to always experiment with your look, to grow at your own pace and to find best friends that you can always rely on (Gordo and Miranda, here’s to you).
Now, in the year of our reboot dreams that’s bringing back everything from The Matrix and Aladdin, to The Baby-Sitters Club and Charlie’s Angels, exciting news for 00s TV fans is ahead, because one of the Disney Chanel’s most beloved shows, Lizzie McGuire, is officially coming back to our screens.
During the D23 Expo convention on Friday, Disney announced that it would be reviving the hit show, which followed 13-year-old Lizzie who dreamt of being popular in school, alongside her animated alter ego that revealed her true thoughts and feelings. And, in the style of all great reboots, it was revealed that Hilary Duff would be returning as the titular character.
According to Deadline, the much-loved teen sitcom will stream exclusively on Disney+, an upcoming platform from the network, while the original series creator Terri Minsky will be overseeing the reboot as showrunner on the series.
15 years on from when the last episode of Lizzie McGuire aired, and life has moved fast. The sequel series will follow a more self-assured Lizzie navigating life as a millennial in New York City, getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday. However, there’s still a lot more to figure out.
“The good news is, just like me and everybody who loved Lizzie and has grown up with her, Lizzie’s also grown up,” Duff said on stage celebrating the revival. “She’s older, she’s wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget, which is super exciting. She has her dream job. She has kind of the perfect life right now.”
“She’s working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator,” she continued. “She has her dream guy, who owns a cool SoHo restaurant. She has her dream apartment in Brooklyn. And she’s getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday.”
However, Duff confirmed that Lizzie is still having to deal with her pesky alter-ego. “She is still dealing with that 13-year-old no-holds-barred animated Lizzie that’s constantly babbling in her adult Lizzie head,” she added. “So she has to deal with that. But I think that’s what’s going to make it really special.”
The actress also announced the news on Instagram, writing, “SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ♥️…and into her 30’s #bringbackbutterflyclips #lizziemcguire #thisiswhatdreamsaremadeof #lizzieforpresident #DisneyPlus#D23Expo. Also, If you needed yet another reason to get Disney+ ….the #lizziemcguiremovie will be living there!”
The original series catapulted Duff into the spotlight and brought huge success as a triple-platinum-selling music artist. She also starred in the successful feature, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, which grossed $55 million at the global box office, and numerous other films and TV shows, including TV Land’s hit series Younger, in which she currently stars.
There’s no word on when the reboot will air, but after 15 years of wishing, hoping and praying for a return of our favourite Disney show, something tell us that Lizzie taking on adulthood in the Big Apple is going to be a storyline that’s well worth the wait.
Images: Getty, Walt Disney Television