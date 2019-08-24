Hilary Duff is back as Lizzie McGuire, and this time she’s a millennial taking on New York City

During the D23 Expo convention on Friday, Disney announced that it would be reviving the hit show, which followed 13-year-old Lizzie who dreamt of being popular in school, alongside her animated alter ego that revealed her true thoughts and feelings. And, in the style of all great reboots, it was revealed that Hilary Duff would be returning as the titular character.

According to Deadline, the much-loved teen sitcom will stream exclusively on Disney+, an upcoming platform from the network, while the original series creator Terri Minsky will be overseeing the reboot as showrunner on the series.

15 years on from when the last episode of Lizzie McGuire aired, and life has moved fast. The sequel series will follow a more self-assured Lizzie navigating life as a millennial in New York City, getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday. However, there’s still a lot more to figure out.