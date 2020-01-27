Lizzo’s Grammy speech about Kobe Bryant perfectly sums up how so many of us are feeling

She addressed the tragedy again later in the evening while accepting her award for best pop solo performance. In doing so, she also surmised how so many of us are feeling after hearing the tragic news about Kobe and Giana’s death.

“Thank you to the Academy, this is… unexpected, really cool,” she began. “I want to say, you know, this whole week I’ve been lost in my problems, stressed out, and then in an instant, all of that can go away and your priorities really shift. And today all the little problems I thought were big as the world were gone, and I realised that there’s people hurting right now.”

The singer continued, “You guys create beautiful music, you guys create connectivity and as I’m speaking to all of y’all in this room – we need to continue to reach out. This is the beginning of making music that moves people again. Making music… that liberates people.”

“Let’s continue to reach out, hold each other and lift each other up. God bless you. Thank you so much.”