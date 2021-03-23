Do you remember where you were when Boris announced the first lockdown?

I was with my boyfriend at his place, with the news on in the background when the lockdown was announced. I’d been staying here for a few days and remember feeling shocked and annoyed by it. I hadn’t thought the virus could affect us to the extent that it did at the time to warrant a national lockdown. Perhaps that was some type of western privileged thinking, because a year on and we’re in a much worse state — three lockdowns deep. I also, immediately after the news broadcast, went online to read about it in more detail. I felt confused and worried, as my boyfriend and I weren’t sure about what would happen, especially as we had literally just started dating and made it official a few weeks before. But I knew I’d be going to my parents as they’re elderly, and he would be going to his sister’s to help her out with her kids as she’s a single mum. We knew it would be hard over the next few weeks but we hadn’t fathomed just how difficult it would be, especially on a new relationship.

How do you feel today, a year on?

I feel anxious still, as I’ve had family members die from the virus and get sick. Not being able to really visit anyone has been a little difficult. For my parents especially, having people around them is super important. I feel a little apprehensive about what will happen this year and feel like there may even be a second spike. I also feel frustrated because of the lack of opportunities there are now, due to the pandemic.

What’s been the biggest change to your life since the first lockdown?

I’ve learned that having hope does help and nothing is ever as bad as our mind makes it out to be. Yes, the pandemic is absolutely awful and we have all lost loved ones — I’ve lost a lot of family members and family friends; my aunt and uncle had it as well, and every day I’m scared for my dad as he’s super high risk but through it all I’d say that at least we were able to talk to each other over texts, calls, emails. That still counts for something. And it’s taught me a lot about relationships. My boyfriend and I are a lot stronger now, and my relationship with my parents is also a lot better. I’ve also learned different ways to cope, from starting therapy again in 2020, and to follow the plan and not the mood, as my therapist told me.