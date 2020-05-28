During the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve been looking for new ways to keep our anxiety and stress levels under control. With so much worry and uncertainty on our plates right now, it’s more important than ever that we take the time to take care of our mental health and wellbeing.

Ask anyone for advice on how to boost your wellbeing these days, and chances are they’ll mention mindfulness. The practice of mindfulness – defined as “the quality or state of being conscious or aware of something” – has become a popular approach for dealing with issues such as stress and anxiety.