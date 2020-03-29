Turning 23 during a country-wide lockdown and global pandemic wasn’t something I had on my bucket list, but it’s one experience I will probably remember for the rest of my life.

When I first found out my birthday (28 March) was going to fall on a Saturday, the day I conjured up in my mind largely consisted of a pub crammed with my best mates. What it ended up looking like was, of course, pretty different – celebrating a birthday in quarantine doesn’t, it turns out, leave you with many options.

My family (who I’m spending lockdown with) did all they could to try and make this birthday as good as any other. There was a delicious breakfast to start, a government mandated walk filled with lots of laughter (and appropriate social distancing) and a birthday cake Mum had managed to pick up in Sainsbury’s on her bi-weekly essentials shop.