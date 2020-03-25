Having your birthday while the country is in the grips of a pandemic is, to say the least, a bit unfortunate.

Of course, there are plenty of worse things going on at the moment – that’s for sure – but it’s okay to feel a little disappointed that things won’t be going ahead as usual. After all, not being able to see your friends – or leave the house – on your birthday doesn’t leave you with very many celebration options.

If one of your friends is due to celebrate their birthday during this rather unusual period, then you’ve probably spent some time brainstorming exactly how you’ll make their day special from afar. Thanks to the world of video calling and online deliveries, there are plenty of small ways we can show someone we’re thinking of them without the need to see them in the flesh.