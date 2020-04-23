Lockdown – could it be the longest collective sexual dry spell our country has ever seen? Banned from leaving the house, those quarantining without a partner have been missing out on all those things Marvin Gaye sang about for at least four weeks, with another two on the horizon.

In fact, it seems the announcement of lockdown’s extension has pushed the sexually starved over the edge.

The long, lonely nights have become a reoccurring theme of conversation within my Whatsapp group of single friends as many of them have become bored of dwindling conversations with dating app matches. After all, what’s there to talk about when everyone’s stuck at home?