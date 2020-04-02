“As a consequence, our perspective has changed and we begin to focus on what is most important to us, which is invariably the relationships with those around us, from both our past and present.”

So the positive upshot is this – the way that myself and so many others are feeling right now is completely normal.

“Our exes may be exes for a reason, but just because the relationship didn’t work doesn’t mean that we don’t still care about them – and in times like this, it’s natural to think about the people that we once had deep and intimate personal connections with,” Charlotte says.

Taking into account the stress of the situation, it’s not surprising to feel the impulse to run back to what was familiar and made us happy. When I feel the most acute fear for my family’s health, for my friends who are living alone right now and for my own career and wellbeing, it is more tempting than ever to contact the person who has given me some of the happiest moments of my life, just for a bit of light relief.