Last Sunday, I spent £15 on a breakfast burrito to be delivered to my flat. The delivery guy got lost and I had to put a coat over my PJs to venture down the street and find him. I thought that I’d either vomit on his shoes or burn like a vampire in the morning sun.

When I crawled back into bed, I felt too dizzy to eat the burrito (which turned out to be very underwhelming, as any £15 burrito would be). The day was so unproductive that I watched six episodes of The OC while remaining in the same fetal position.

I was too scared to check my bank account. I held my breath while checking my WhatsApp messages from the night before. I continued to only eat white carbs and not a single fruit or vegetable. And I definitely didn’t do the run I’d planned.