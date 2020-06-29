She continues: “Gradually open yourself up to new experiences that feel safe for you. Give yourself permission to stick to your own safe boundaries. You can call ahead to ask what measures the pub is taking to keep its customers safe if that is what you need. You are allowed to ask other people to please respect your space.

“It may be a case of taking very gradual steps and setting yourself realistic goals. Notice the positive changes as you overcome your anxiety. Don’t move on to the next step until you have mastered the current one. Reward yourself along the way as you make positive changes. Notice the benefits you gain from expanding your comfort zone.”

At the end of the day, it’s important to remember that everyone will have different things they are and aren’t comfortable with as we ease out of lockdown – and we shouldn’t feel pressured to do things just because everyone is. It’s OK to set boundaries and say no to things you feel uneasy about – after all, we’re all doing what we need to do to get through this.