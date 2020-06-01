At the weekend, I took my first tentative step out of lockdown by meeting up with a friend IRL. As someone who deals with anxiety and prefers to adopt a more wary approach to life, this was a surprisingly big deal.

But still, I persisted. We sat two metres apart, brought our own food and sat in the sun for three hours talking about anything and everything. Talking to someone who wasn’t on a screen felt like a breath of fresh air compared to the last two months. It was, for the most part, bloody glorious.

Except from the fact that, underneath the feigned normality of a picnic in the park, there were small signs that everything wasn’t, in fact, normal at all. There was the moment when, in the process of moving our bags out of the sun, we probably weren’t two metres apart. Or the situation where, excited to show me a funny video she’d seen in the last week, my friend went to move closer – before realising she was too close and showing me the clip from a distance.